Special Forces Found Hostage Alone in Tunnel

The Israeli hostage brought back from Gaza alive on Tuesday is the first to be rescued from Hamas' extensive tunnel network under the territory—and he was apparently freed without a fight. The Times of Israel reports that Israeli special forces found 52-year-old Farhan Alkadi alone, with no Hamas fighters or other hostages nearby.

Found "by chance." The New York Times, citing senior Israeli officials speaking on condition of anonymity, reports that Alkadi was found by chance in a room 25 yards underground as special forces searched the tunnel network for Hamas fighters. It's not clear why he had apparently been abandoned by his captors.