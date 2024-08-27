Prosecutors Lay Out Their Evidence in Kouri Richins Case

Detectives on Monday described in court how they zeroed in on a Utah mother known for penning a children's book about grief as the main suspect in her husband's fatal poisoning. The multiday hearing will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial, the AP reports. Kouri Richins, 34, faces several felony charges for allegedly killing her husband with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022 at their home in a small mountain town near Park City. Prosecutors say she slipped five times the lethal dose of the synthetic opioid into a Moscow mule cocktail that Eric Richins, 39, drank. Additional charges filed in March accuse her of an earlier attempt to kill her husband with a spiked sandwich on Valentine's Day. She has been adamant in maintaining she is innocent.