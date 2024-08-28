Nvidia Results Beat Wall Street's Forecast

Nvidia delivered its hotly anticipated results after the stock market's closing bell on Wednesday and the chipmaker once again beat Wall Street's expectations, though its shares fell in after-hours trading. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $30 billion, up 15% from the previous quarter and up 122% from a year ago. Analysts had expected the figure to be around $28.7 billion. Net income more than doubled year-on-year to $16.6 billion, reports CNBC. Nvidia dropped around 4% in after-hours trading but it is still up more than 150% for the year, reports the AP. Some investors had been expecting a revenue forecast for the current quarter even higher than Nvidia's estimate of an 80% year-on-year rise, the New York Times notes.