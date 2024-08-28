Super Micro Computer Plummets 19%

Investors had a mixed batch of earnings and corporate financial updates to review. Nordstrom rose 4.2% after beating analysts' earnings expectations and raising its financial forecasts for the year. Rival Kohl's rose 0.3% after also beating analysts' earnings expectations. PVH, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands, fell 6.4% after giving investors a revenue forecast short of analysts' expectations. Food producer JM Smucker fell 5% after trimming its earnings forecast for the year. Super Micro Computer sank 19% for the biggest decline among S&P 500 stocks after the server technology company said it was delaying the filing of its annual report, the AP reports.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday, when the US government releases its latest data on inflation with the PCE, or personal consumption and expenditures report, for July. The hope is that the data shows inflation easing further—or at least stagnating—so that Fed officials remain comfortable cutting interest rates at their September meeting, as they've strongly suggested they would. Economists expect the PCE, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, to show that inflation edged up to 2.6% in July from 2.5% in June. It was as high as 7.1% in the middle of 2022. (More stock market stories.)