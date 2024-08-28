Murder Suspect Chose Problematic Hiding Spot

A man wanted by Tennessee police apparently chose an unstable hiding spot. NBC News reports Deario Wilkerson, 20, was being sought on charges of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment-deadly weapon in connection with the April 2 death of Troy Cunningham in Memphis. The US Marshals Service said in a news release that Wilkerson had been tracked to a home in the city, and that when authorities surrounded the building on Monday, Wilkerson tried to hide in the attic—and then fell through the ceiling. He was uninjured.