Murder Suspect Chose Problematic Hiding Spot

A man wanted by Tennessee police apparently chose an unstable hiding spot. NBC News reports Deario Wilkerson, 20, was being sought on charges of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment-deadly weapon in connection with the April 2 death of Troy Cunningham in Memphis. The US Marshals Service said in a news release that Wilkerson had been tracked to a home in the city, and that when authorities surrounded the building on Monday, Wilkerson tried to hide in the attic—and then fell through the ceiling. He was uninjured.
The AP reports a US Marshals Service task force that looks for fugitives in West Tennessee took him into custody. NBC News reports two other suspects have been arrested and charged in Cunningham's killing. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office alleges the suspects stole Cunningham's gun and shot him in the back of the head as he tried to run. The News-Press reports Wilkerson faces other charges, including reckless driving, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest. (More murder suspect stories.)