Escaped Water Buffalo Captured in Iowa

The escaped water buffalo that was running loose in Iowa after fleeing its owner's farm was captured Wednesday, four days after its escape. Authorities spotted the animal—nicknamed by some online followers of the story as "PHill" after the city of Pleasant Hill, where it was roaming—Tuesday night in a sand pit. Since it was evening, and storms were headed to the area, they decided to wait until the following morning to attempt to corral the animal, KCCI reports. The Pleasant Hill Police Department worked with Polk County Conservation, the Blank Park Zoo, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, the Altoona Police Department, and the Des Moines Police Department to coax the animal out of the water Wednesday and shoot it with a tranquilizer dart.