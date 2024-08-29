7 Hurt in Severe Turbulence Aboard United Airlines Flight

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday after a United Airlines flight was diverted to Memphis because of severe turbulence, officials said. The person was in non-critical condition when taken to a hospital after the flight headed from Cancun, Mexico, to Chicago landed at Memphis International Airport, United and the Memphis Fire Department said in separate statements, the AP reports. The turbulence happened while the airplane's seat belt sign was on, United said. Six others on the flight were hurt but declined treatment and did not want to be transported to a hospital, NBC News reports. The extent of their injuries was not known, per the Memphis Fire Department.