Midwest Heat Wave's Sticky Side Effect: Corn Sweat

Scientists know it as evapotranspiration. Midwesterners may know it by an earthier term: corn sweat. This week's heat wave in America's Corn Belt has put the term into wider circulation, with scientists explaining how the phenomenon can increase humidity—making a 90-degree day feel like 100 degrees or more—and how the effect may be growing more pronounced thanks to warming temperatures.

Basics: The site AGDaily offers an explainer of evapotranspiration, which begins when plants (not just corn) take in water from the soil through their roots. "Water is transported through plant tissues, where it plays a role in metabolic and physiological processes," and the moisture is then released into the air through the leaves.