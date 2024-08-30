For Kamala Harris, Fracking Comes to the Fore

In Kamala Harris' interview with CNN Thursday night, what might have been the "sharpest moment" arose over the vice president's views on fracking, per Politico. Harris made clear she opposes a ban—a stance that will play well in Pennsylvania, seen as something close to a must-win for Democrats. Harris' opposition to a ban marks a reversal from her position as a presidential candidate in 2019, and it's that switch drawing attention. Coverage:

A definite no: Asked Thursday whether she wanted to ban fracking, Harris responded: "No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking," she said.

Asked Thursday whether she wanted to ban fracking, Harris responded: "No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking," she said. 2020 shift: When reminded that as a candidate in 2019 she had pledged to ban fracking on her first day in office, Harris responded that she had "made clear" in 2020 that her position had changed. But a BBC fact-check finds that the claim "needs context and could be misleading."