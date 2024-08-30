For Kamala Harris, Fracking Comes to the Fore

VP adamantly opposes a ban, but it's a big shift from her position as a 2019 candidate
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2024 11:39 AM CDT
Updated Aug 30, 2024 12:26 PM CDT
Kamala Harris' Views on Fracking in the Spotlight
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Savannah, Ga.   (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

In Kamala Harris' interview with CNN Thursday night, what might have been the "sharpest moment" arose over the vice president's views on fracking, per Politico. Harris made clear she opposes a ban—a stance that will play well in Pennsylvania, seen as something close to a must-win for Democrats. Harris' opposition to a ban marks a reversal from her position as a presidential candidate in 2019, and it's that switch drawing attention. Coverage:

  • A definite no: Asked Thursday whether she wanted to ban fracking, Harris responded: "No, and I made that clear on the debate stage in 2020 that I would not ban fracking. As vice president, I did not ban fracking. As president, I will not ban fracking," she said.
  • 2020 shift: When reminded that as a candidate in 2019 she had pledged to ban fracking on her first day in office, Harris responded that she had "made clear" in 2020 that her position had changed. But a BBC fact-check finds that the claim "needs context and could be misleading."

  • Fact-check: In a 2020 VP debate, Harris twice said that "Joe Biden will not ban fracking," but she did not speak of her own views on the subject, notes the BBC. A CNN fact-check backs that up. The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal snarks that Harris' position shift on fracking "is news to most of America." In fracking, natural gas is extracted from bedrock via pressurized fluids, but environmental concerns abound.
  • Elaborating: "My values have not changed," Harris told CNN's Dana Bash. "I believe it is very important that we take seriously what we must do to guard against what is a clear crisis in terms of the climate." But she cited an increase in renewable jobs as evidence that other strategies can work, per the Hill. "That tells me, from my experience as vice president, we can do it without banning fracking," she said. "What I have seen is that we can grow and we can increase a thriving clean energy economy without banning fracking."
  • The stakes: Axios previously took a look at the political stakes at play, noting that Pennsylvania ("likely a must-win" for Harris) is the second-biggest gas-producing state behind Texas. Its natural gas production has remained at record levels under the Biden-Harris administration.
