Publishers, Authors Sue Florida Over Book Bans

State law has led to classics 'being unlawfully labeled obscene and removed from shelves'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2024 1:03 PM CDT
Jennifer Wilson, a Largo High School English teacher, wears a shirt against banning books at a Pinellas County School Board meeting last year.   (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Book publishers including Penguin Random House, the nation's biggest, are suing Florida over what they say is "unconstitutional legislation" that has caused thousands of books to be banned. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Orlando Thursday says book bans have surged since the state's controversial HB 1069 education bill was passed last year, the Hill reports. According to the lawsuit, which names state education officials and school board members in the Orange and Volusia County school districts, the legislation "has mandated that school districts impose a regime of strict censorship in school libraries."

  • The lawsuit challenges a section of the law that bans any content that "describes sexual conduct," and another that bans all books with allegedly "pornographic" content "without consideration of the book as a whole, as the Supreme Court requires," reports Publishers Weekly. The law allows parents and other residents to seek to remove material deemed pornographic from school libraries.

  • The law's "complex and overbroad provisions have created chaos and turmoil across the state, resulting in thousands of historic and modern classics—works we are proud to publish—being unlawfully labeled obscene and removed from shelves," wrote Penguin Random House associate general counsel Dan Novack, per the Tampa Bay Times.
  • According to the lawsuit, the banned books include classics like Brave New World by Aldous Huxley, A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens, Slaughter-House Five by Kurt Vonnegut, and The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank. Many of the books "have been on the shelves of school libraries for years, and they are not remotely obscene," the lawsuit states.

  • The lawsuit says some teachers have removed all the books from their classroom libraries to avoid risking penalties that could include the loss of their teaching licenses, the New York Times reports.
  • Other publishers in the coalition that filed the lawsuit include Hachette Book Group and Simon & Schuster. The coalition also includes the Authors Guild and several authors of young adult fiction, including Jodi Picoult, John Green, and Lauri Halse Anderson, per Florida Politics.
  • In a statement to the Tampa Bay Times, Florida Department of Education spokesperson Sydney Booker called the lawsuit a "stunt." "There are no books banned in Florida," Booker said. "Sexually explicit material and instruction are not suitable for schools."
