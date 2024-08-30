Publishers, Authors Sue Florida Over Book Bans

Book publishers including Penguin Random House, the nation's biggest, are suing Florida over what they say is "unconstitutional legislation" that has caused thousands of books to be banned. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Orlando Thursday says book bans have surged since the state's controversial HB 1069 education bill was passed last year, the Hill reports. According to the lawsuit, which names state education officials and school board members in the Orange and Volusia County school districts, the legislation "has mandated that school districts impose a regime of strict censorship in school libraries."

The lawsuit challenges a section of the law that bans any content that "describes sexual conduct," and another that bans all books with allegedly "pornographic" content "without consideration of the book as a whole, as the Supreme Court requires," reports Publishers Weekly. The law allows parents and other residents to seek to remove material deemed pornographic from school libraries.