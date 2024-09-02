J.Lo's IG Post Shows How Her Summer Went

Singer-actor, 55, also seemingly addresses her split from Ben Affleck
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 2, 2024 8:00 AM CDT
Lopez Addresses Affleck Divorce, Sort Of
Ben Affleck, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story" on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jennifer Lopez appears to finally be publicly commenting on her pending divorce from actor Ben Affleck, though in a cryptic, roundabout way, per USA Today. "Oh, it was a summer," the 55-year-old singer and actor posted on Instagram, showing a series of photos that included her eating an ice cream cone, decked out in a white slip dress, and sporting a couple of bathing suits. Other images included daisies, animals, a bubble bath, and a T-shirt that read: "She's in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace."

There was also a slide that simply read: "Everything is unfolding in divine order." Meanwhile, the first public photo of Lopez since she filed for divorce was taken on Friday as she emerged from her vehicle at an event in Beverly Hills, California. People reports that she "was dressed stylishly yet casually, sporting a white cutout halter top, wide-leg denim pants, pink-tinted sunglasses, and chunky high heels." Her first social media post since the Aug. 20 filing arrived the previous Friday, when she put up on her Instagram story a "festive selfie image" from a fan page, People notes. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)

