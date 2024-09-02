Adele: I'll Be Taking 'Incredibly Long' Hiatus

Adele fans are going to have to do without her for a while, at least in terms of new music and live shows. The 36-year-old told fans at a Munich concert Saturday night that once she wraps up her Las Vegas residency in November, she plans to exit the spotlight for the foreseeable future, reports TMZ.
- Post-Vegas: Adele has 10 more shows to do in Vegas, from October 25 through Nov. 23. "But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time," the singer said. "And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."
- Her rationale: "I just need a rest," she said. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now." Last month, Adele joked to a fan that she couldn't marry them because "I'm already getting married," notes People. It seemed to confirm her engagement to sports exec Rich Paul.