Adele: I'll Be Taking 'Incredibly Long' Hiatus

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 2, 2024 4:00 AM CDT
Adele performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.   (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Adele fans are going to have to do without her for a while, at least in terms of new music and live shows. The 36-year-old told fans at a Munich concert Saturday night that once she wraps up her Las Vegas residency in November, she plans to exit the spotlight for the foreseeable future, reports TMZ.

  • Post-Vegas: Adele has 10 more shows to do in Vegas, from October 25 through Nov. 23. "But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time," the singer said. "And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."
  • Her rationale: "I just need a rest," she said. "I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now." Last month, Adele joked to a fan that she couldn't marry them because "I'm already getting married," notes People. It seemed to confirm her engagement to sports exec Rich Paul.

  • Precedent: Adele didn't specify what "incredibly long" means in terms of a break, but Billboard notes that she has a history of lengthy ones. She went three years between her 2008 debut album (19) and her second (21), four years between the second and third (25), and six years between the third and fourth in 2021 (30).
  • Other projects? Adele also previously spoke to the German outlet ZDF of her post-Vegas plans. "I don't have any plans for new music at all," she said. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."
