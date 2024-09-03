US Open's 'Honey Deuce' Cocktail Is a $10M Hit

Business Insider has anointed the "biggest star" of the US Open, and it's not a tennis player. Instead, it's the pricey signature drink served at the tournament, called the Honey Deuce. Details:
- The drink: It's a mix of Grey Goose vodka (a tournament sponsor), lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and honeydew lemon balls (which look like tennis balls). The official recipe is here.
- The money: The drink costs $23, a price that has steadily risen since the cocktail was introduced at the tournament nearly two decades ago, per CNBC. It brought in more than $10 million last year, more than the combined purse money for the men's and women's champions ($7.2 million). But, hey, you get to keep the signature cup.