Trump or Harris? Putin Makes His 'Ironic' Pick

A day after two Russian media executives were charged with trying to influence the upcoming US election, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered up his choice of election victor: Kamala Harris. In what Reuters views as an "ironic remark," Putin said Russia preferred Harris over Donald Trump, partly due to her "infectious" laugh. In February, before President Biden withdrew from the race, Putin had also backed the Democrat, whom he said would be more "predictable" than Trump. But that was "another comment widely seen as not to be taken at face value," per Reuters.

Asked about the US election at an economic forum in Russia's far east on Thursday, Putin noted Biden had asked his supporters to back Harris. "We will do the same, we will support her," Putin said with what the South China Morning Post describes as a "wry smile." Politico describes him as "smirking." "She laughs so expressively and infectiously. That means that she is doing well," the smiling Putin continued of Harris, per Politico. "Trump has imposed more sanctions on Russia than any president has imposed before, and if Harris is doing well, then perhaps she will refrain from doing this kind of thing."

In fact, US intelligence agencies believe Russia favors Trump because he is less committed to supporting Ukraine following its invasion by Russia, per Reuters. Furthermore, Putin previously admitted he wanted Trump to win in 2016 because he believed he would be more friendly to the Kremlin. "He talked about bringing the US-Russia relationship back to normal," Putin said in 2018. US intelligence agencies determined Russia ran a disinformation campaign to boost Trump's campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. (More Vladimir Putin stories.)