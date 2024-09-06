Tim Walz's Mom Has Advice for Politically Divided Families

Darlene Walz is a lifelong Democrat who has long supported son Tim Walz's campaigns—but when it comes to her children, she's not taking sides. In recent posts on Facebook, Jeff Walz, a registered Republican who lives in Florida, said he hadn't spoken to his younger brother in years and he was considering publicly endorsing Donald Trump. "I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology," he said of his brother. Darlene, 89, tells the Daily Beast that she wants to "keep peace," but she's not going to intervene. "I think the best thing maybe, for me, is to just stay out of it," she says.