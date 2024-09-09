High School Player Dies After Making a Tackle

NPR and Fox News count seven deaths of middle and high school students related to football in August. The count for September appears to be at least two, after the deaths of players in Florida and California. The latter occurred when 16-year-old Christopher Garcia of South East High School remained on the ground after making a tackle in a junior-varsity game, reports the Los Angeles Times. The game took place on Aug. 23, and the teen died this month in the hospital. The cause of death has not been specified.