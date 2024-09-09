Suspected Drunk Driver Injures 30 at Restaurant

A suspected drunk driver plowed into a restaurant in Arizona over the weekend and injured 30 people, reports AZCentral . Fifteen of the injured ended up at the hospital after a pickup crashed into the Elks Lodge on Saturday evening in Apache Junction. None of the injuries were reported to be life-threatening. Police arrested 73-year-old Thomas Edward Kain, adding in a Facebook post that "alcohol was a contributing factor," per 12News .

"This accident shows just how dangerous it can be to drink and drive," said a city statement. "We are grateful that there were no fatalities and this story could have ended very differently." Police said Kain got into his truck to leave and crashed into the lodge, where members had gathered for a prime rib dinner. Arizona Department of Liquor public information officer Luis Samudio said the department will look into whether Kain had been overserved. (More car crash stories.)