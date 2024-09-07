Teen Dies After Collapsing in High School Football Game

A Florida Panhandle high school football player has died after collapsing during a game, officials said. Port St. Joe High School wide receiver Chance Gainer collapsed during Friday night's game at Liberty High School, per the AP . The 18-year-old senior was rushed to the hospital, but died, Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton told WJHG .

Gainer was an honors student and had recently visited Vanderbilt University to discuss attending there, Norton said. The teen "had world-class speed, but more importantly, had a world-class personality," Norton said. Friday's game was canceled after Gainer's collapse and Port St. Joe's game next week has also been canceled.