Teen Dies After Collapsing in High School Football Game

A Florida Panhandle high school football player has died after collapsing during a game, officials said. Port St. Joe High School wide receiver Chance Gainer collapsed during Friday night's game at Liberty High School, per the AP. The 18-year-old senior was rushed to the hospital, but died, Gulf District Schools Superintendent Jim Norton told WJHG.
Gainer was an honors student and had recently visited Vanderbilt University to discuss attending there, Norton said. The teen "had world-class speed, but more importantly, had a world-class personality," Norton said. Friday's game was canceled after Gainer's collapse and Port St. Joe's game next week has also been canceled.
(More football player
stories.)