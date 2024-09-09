Selena Gomez: It's 'Something I Had to Grieve for a While'

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, 32-year-old Selena Gomez makes a big personal reveal:
- "I haven't ever said this, but I unfortunately can't carry my own children," says the singer-actor-entrepreneur. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."
Gomez has spoken openly in the past about her struggles with the immune disorder lupus, which has necessitated a kidney transplant. However, she still plans on being a mother someday. "I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she says. "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby." Gomez may be best known as a singer or actor (especially for Only Murders in the Building), but she also is a newly minted billionaire thanks to her cosmetics line. (Read the full interview.)