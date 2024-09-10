Things to Watch in Tuesday's Big Debate

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris debate in prime time Tuesday night, and pretty much every major media site has its own list of things to watch. A sampling ahead of the 90-minute showdown in Philadelphia, which begins at 9pm ET on ABC:

Harris: The former prosecutor is known as a "sharp debater," per the Washington Post, but she "needs to avoid being drawn into an ugly back-and-forth with him." As Democratic strategist Tim Hogan puts it: "You have to parry his attacks and you have to push back, but you also don't want to get stuck there." She has never been in a debate against a rival who likes to throw so many figurative punches, and she'll need to keep her cool.

The former prosecutor is known as a "sharp debater," per the Washington Post, but she "needs to avoid being drawn into an ugly back-and-forth with him." As Democratic strategist Tim Hogan puts it: "You have to parry his attacks and you have to push back, but you also don't want to get stuck there." She has never been in a debate against a rival who likes to throw so many figurative punches, and she'll need to keep her cool. Trump: Politico sees Trump's standing with female voters as the "weak spot" in his campaign, and its analysis suggests he'd do well to avoid personal attacks because of that. But similar to the Post advice for Harris, the Politico piece warns that Trump also must keep his cool. "She's going to try to bait him," a person close to the former president tells the outlet. "I mean, the lines are almost predictable, right? So the question is does he take it or not."