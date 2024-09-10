'Always Remember the 13. Say Their Names'

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday posthumously presented Congress' highest honor—the Congressional Gold Medal—to 13 US service members who were killed during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Both Democrats and Republicans supported the legislation to honor the 13 troops, who were killed along with more than 170 Afghans in a suicide bombing at the Abbey Gate at Kabul's Airport in August 2021, the AP reports. President Biden signed the legislation in December 2021. The top Republican and Democratic leaders for both the House and Senate spoke at a somber ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, hailing the lives and sacrifices of the service members.