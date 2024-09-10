Sean Combs Ordered to Pay $100M to Inmate

Sean "Diddy" Combs missed a virtual hearing in a sexual assault lawsuit on Monday—and it could cost him nine figures. The Bad Boys Records founder was hit with a $100 million default judgment in the lawsuit filed by Michigan inmate Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, who claims Combs drugged and sexually assaulted him at a party in Detroit in 1997, TMZ reports. Lenawee County Circuit Court Judge Anna Marie Anzalone set out a payment schedule of $10 million a month, starting Oct. 1, reports Variety .

At a hearing last month, Cardello-Smith said Combs offered him $2.3 million to drop the lawsuit and told him he wouldn't acknowledge the claims in court, the Guardian reports. Cardello-Smith said he rejected the offer. The Detroit Metro Times reports that Cardello-Smith, an inmate at a state prison in Muskegon, is "a self-taught student of civil and criminal statutes" who has a "long history of challenging the judicial system with civil lawsuits."

A source tells Variety that paperwork for the lawsuit was sent to an out-of-date address. Combs "looks forward to having the judgment swiftly dismissed," Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement. "This man is a convicted felon and sexual predator, who has been sentenced on 14 counts of sexual assault and kidnapping over the last 26 years," Agnifilo said. "His resume now includes committing a fraud on the court from prison, as Mr. Combs has never heard of him let alone been served with any lawsuit." (Six women and one other man have also filed sexual assault lawsuits against Combs.)