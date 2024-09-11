Driver in Fatal Wedding Bus Crash Learns His Fate

The driver of a bus full of wedding guests that crashed in Australia last year, killing 10, has been jailed for 32 years. Brett Button was the only person unharmed in the rollover crash in New South Wales' Hunter Valley wine region. Ten of the 35 passengers were killed and all others injured. Authorities said Button, who suffers from chronic pain, had taken a large amount of the opioid pain medication Tramadol that day. He later entered a roundabout at speed and lost control, per the BBC . Bus passengers reported that they'd previously told him to slow down.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death, nine counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and 16 counts of causing bodily harm by furious driving before his sentence was delivered in Newcastle District Court, per the BBC and ABC Australia. Judge Roy Ellis said that in his 50-year career, he'd "never dealt with a case that contained anywhere near the devastation" seen here. Button listened silently as family members of the victims spoke of the anguish and grief they suffered.

"You've broken me physically, you've scarred my body, and worst of all you've broken my heart and mind," said Nick Dinakis, 30, who suffered a broken neck and brain injury along with the death of his girlfriend. Graeme McBride, who lost his wife and 21-year-old daughter in the crash, spoke of how his heart was broken and his family tree "cut down." Button apologized "for such a horrible tragic event that has ruined the lives of hundreds of people." "I live with this every day and I hate myself," added Button, who said he didn't realize he was impaired at the time of the crash. He'll be eligible for parole in 24 years. (More Australia stories.)