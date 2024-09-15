Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Is Twice a Winner

Little new competition pushes the Tim Burton sequel
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 15, 2024 12:05 PM CDT
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Jenna Ortega, left, and Winona Ryder in a scene from "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice."   (Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Moviegoers said yes to more Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this weekend. After its monster opening, the Tim Burton sequel easily topped the domestic box office charts again with $51.6 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Down only 54% from a week earlier, the North American gross for the Warner Bros. release is already at $188 million. Internationally, it added $28.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to a staggering $264.3 million. While its hold was strong, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice didn't have much in the way of major new competition, the AP reports.

Fresh offerings included the James McAvoy horror Speak No Evil, a satirical documentary following right-wing podcaster Matt Walsh, and a Dave Bautista action pic, The Killer's Game. The Daily Wire movie Am I Racist? placed fourth at the box office. Described as a mockumentary in the style of Borat, the movie has Walsh going undercover as a "DEI trainee." Walsh had a similar gimmick, pretending to be a gender studies professor, in the 2022 movie What is a Woman? Next weekend, theaters will get the Optimus Prime origin pic Transformers One, but it may be a quiet few weeks until Joker: Folie à Deux opens on Oct. 4.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

  1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, $51.6 million.
  2. Speak No Evil, $11.5 million.
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine, $5.2 million.
  4. Am I Racist?, $4.8 million.
  5. Reagan, $3 million.
  6. The Killer's Game, $2.6 million.
  7. Alien: Romulus, $2.4 million.
  8. It Ends With Us, $2 million.
  9. The Forge, $2 million.
  10. God's Not Dead: In God We Trust, $1.5 million.
