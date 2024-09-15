Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Is Twice a Winner

Moviegoers said yes to more Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this weekend. After its monster opening, the Tim Burton sequel easily topped the domestic box office charts again with $51.6 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Down only 54% from a week earlier, the North American gross for the Warner Bros. release is already at $188 million. Internationally, it added $28.7 million, bringing its worldwide total to a staggering $264.3 million. While its hold was strong, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice didn't have much in the way of major new competition, the AP reports.

Fresh offerings included the James McAvoy horror Speak No Evil, a satirical documentary following right-wing podcaster Matt Walsh, and a Dave Bautista action pic, The Killer's Game. The Daily Wire movie Am I Racist? placed fourth at the box office. Described as a mockumentary in the style of Borat, the movie has Walsh going undercover as a "DEI trainee." Walsh had a similar gimmick, pretending to be a gender studies professor, in the 2022 movie What is a Woman? Next weekend, theaters will get the Optimus Prime origin pic Transformers One, but it may be a quiet few weeks until Joker: Folie à Deux opens on Oct. 4.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

