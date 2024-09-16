Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted together in public for the first time since Lopez filed for divorce, and apparently they didn't look much like a couple in the midst of divorce proceedings. A source tells Page Six Jen and Ben were at the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge with their kids Saturday, and that the former couple sat at a separate table from the kids, "holding hands and kissing." J.Lo was reportedly wearing her engagement ring, albeit on her pinky finger. The former couple arrived at the hotel together, per Fox News , and was also spotted together in the car outside the hotel, having what Page Six refers to as an apparently "intense conversation."

But sources who spoke to People downplayed the reported PDA. "They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," the source says. "The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority. ... They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably." Lopez's first big public appearance since filing for divorce was last week's premiere of Unstoppable, a film she worked on with Affleck, but her ex wasn't there. His longtime friend Matt Damon, however, was, and sources say Lopez and Damon were in "deep" conversation for 20 minutes. (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)