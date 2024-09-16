2 Former FDNY Fire Chiefs Arrested in Corruption Scandal

Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were in custody Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes before ensuring the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to certain individuals and companies. Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco were arrested on bribery, corruption, and false statements charges alleging that they solicited and accepted the bribe payments from at least 2021 through 2023, authorities said.

The arrests came as multiple ongoing federal investigations swirl around Mayor Eric Adams and his top deputies, including one inquiry that appears at least partly focused on whether the administration sped up fire safety inspections at the Turkish consulate in exchange for illegal contributions, the AP reports.