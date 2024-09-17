Feds Arrest Sean Combs at NYC Hotel

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested by federal agents Monday night at a Manhattan hotel after the rapper was indicted by a grand jury. Officials have not announced the charges, but the federal probe of Combs was revealed in March, when the Department of Homeland Security raided the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami mansions, and it was Homeland Security Investigations officers who took Combs into custody Monday, the New York Times reports. That office typically handles sex trafficking probes, and Combs' lawyer says he believes his client is facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, the New York Post reports.

Combs has been under legal scrutiny since Cassie, his former girlfriend, accused him of abuse and sex trafficking last year; a slew of similar allegations followed. The rapper's legal team says Combs has been cooperating with the federal probe and "voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges." In a statement, the team calls Combs "a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," insisting, "he is not a criminal." Combs will be arraigned Tuesday morning, and the indictment will be unsealed.