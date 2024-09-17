Feds Arrest Sean Combs at NYC Hotel

'Diddy' may be facing sex trafficking charges, his lawyer says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 17, 2024 12:00 AM CDT
Sean Combs Arrested by Feds at NYC Hotel
FILE - Sean Combs arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested by federal agents Monday night at a Manhattan hotel after the rapper was indicted by a grand jury. Officials have not announced the charges, but the federal probe of Combs was revealed in March, when the Department of Homeland Security raided the rapper's Los Angeles and Miami mansions, and it was Homeland Security Investigations officers who took Combs into custody Monday, the New York Times reports. That office typically handles sex trafficking probes, and Combs' lawyer says he believes his client is facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, the New York Post reports.

Combs has been under legal scrutiny since Cassie, his former girlfriend, accused him of abuse and sex trafficking last year; a slew of similar allegations followed. The rapper's legal team says Combs has been cooperating with the federal probe and "voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges." In a statement, the team calls Combs "a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community," insisting, "he is not a criminal." Combs will be arraigned Tuesday morning, and the indictment will be unsealed. (More Sean Combs stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X