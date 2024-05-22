Another Woman Accuses Diddy of Sexual Assault

Trouble continues to mount for Diddy: Another woman has come forward to accuse the rapper of sexual assault, this one a model who says she met Diddy, real name Sean Combs, at a Fashion Week event in 2003, when she was 22, and he offered to help her career. Crystal McKinney says in her lawsuit that Combs invited her to his New York City studio, where she was offered weed and pressured to smoke and drink, NBC News reports. She "later came to understand that Combs had laced the joint with a narcotic or other intoxicating substance," the suit says, and she was "very intoxicated" when Diddy allegedly "demanded" she follow him and "physically led" her to a bathroom, where she says she was forced to perform a sex act.