10 Passengers Need Medical Attention After Delta Emergency Landing

A pressurization problem forced a Delta Air Lines flight to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City Sunday morning, after which 10 people required medical attention. All 10 were treated and released by medics at the scene, but the airline said it would pay for transportation if anyone wanted to get further treatment, and airport officials said some may have gone to the hospital to do so, CBS News reports. Flight 1203 departed Salt Lake City for Portland, Oregon, but was not able to pressurize above 10,000 feet and was forced to return to Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The flight made its emergency landing just 30 to 40 minutes after takeoff. Delta says no oxygen masks deployed during the flight, and flight data shows the plane was only above 10,000 feet briefly before pilots declared an emergency and descended. The 140 passengers eventually took off on another aircraft around an hour and a half later. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for their experience on flight 1203 on Sept. 15," Delta said in a statement. "The flight crew followed procedures to return to SLC where our teams on the ground supported our customers with their immediate needs." The FAA is investigating.