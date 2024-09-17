Man Pleads Not Guilty to Starting Massive California Fire

A California man has pleaded not guilty to starting a fire that authorities said ballooned into a massive wildfire and forced the evacuation of thousands of homes. Online court records show Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, entered the plea from jail in a video arraignment Tuesday in the San Bernardino city of Rancho Cucamonga, the AP reports. He was denied bail and appointed an attorney, the records show. His next court appearance is set for Monday. Halstenberg is charged with 11 arson-related crimes, the records show.

Authorities said the delivery driver from the town of Norco attempted to start three fires within an hour—two that were extinguished by firefighters and a good Samaritan and a third that became the Line Fire, which has charred 61 square miles in the mountains east of Los Angeles. Authorities have said Halstenberg's vehicle has been tied to areas where the fires were started on Sept. 5. The Line Fire threatened more than 65,000 homes and injured four firefighters. Cooler weather has helped firefighters in recent days and according to Cal Fire, the fire is now 49% contained.

The San Bernardino Sun reports that the charges against Halstenberg include nine felonies, including one count of aggravated arson, three counts of possession of material or a device to set a fire, and one count of arson causing great bodily injury. The DA's office says he used an "unspecified incendiary device" to start the Line Fire.