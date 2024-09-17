10 Most, Least Diverse States in America

In the next two decades or so, the US Census Bureau expects that non-Hispanic whites will no longer rank as the lone ethnic majority in America—in fact, the agency predicts there won't be any group that will be able to claim that by then, per WalletHub. That translates to a more diverse nation, but some states already reflect that diversity more than others. The site applied more than a dozen metrics across all 50 states, in six main diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, religious, and political. California emerged as the most diverse state, while West Virginia claimed last place in the rankings. Here, the top and bottom 10 states, per WalletHub:



Most Diverse States

California (No. 1 in "Cultural Diversity" category) Texas Florida New Mexico Hawaii Nevada (No. 1 in "Household Diversity" category) New Jersey New York (No. 1 in "Socioeconomic Diversity" category) Maryland Arizona