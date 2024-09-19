Deputy Makes a Dramatic Move for Ailing Driver

A deputy in Michigan's Macomb County pulled off what WDIV in Detroit describes as a ninja-like move to help an ailing driver. Nicole Miron climbed through the driver's-side window of a pickup truck to bring it to a complete stop on a major road. "As far as stopping that vehicle, I didn't have any other way or other ideas," says Miron. "I am a smaller person, so it worked out in my favor." (Watch video here .) The drama began when she and fellow deputy Anthony Gross responded to a call of a pickup driving erratically, per WXYZ .

The truck slowed to about 5mph, but the 63-year-old male driver seemed dazed and unable to respond to commands. Gross positioned their vehicle next to the truck as Miron leaned out trying to communicate with the driver—and soon decided to try to climb aboard. "I just thought that I got to get as close as I can to move over to his vehicle," said Gross. "She had that idea, and I was going to trust her with it." She climbed in through the window, right over the driver, when the truck appeared to briefly came to a stop, and she then secured the vehicle. No word on what kind of medical episode the man was having, or his condition. "Are you diabetic?" Miron can be heard asking him.