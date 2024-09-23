OceanGate Co-Founder Testifies in Titan Hearing

Former OceanGate operations director David Lochridge testified last week that the "whole idea" behind OceanGate was making money, but co-founder Guillermo Sohnlein described loftier goals on Monday. "We wanted to give humanity greater access to the ocean, specifically the deep ocean," said Sohnlein, the first witness to testify in the second week of the Coast Guard hearing on the implosion of the Titan submersible.

Sohnlein said that when he started working with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, they had "no intention of creating our own subs," the BBC reports. He said they started building submersibles because no builder could meet their requirements. Sohnlein testified that carbon fiber was used for the Titan's hull because it was lightweight and inexpensive, adding that it wasn't a "novel idea," the AP reports.

Roy Thomas, a senior principal engineer at the American Bureau of Shipping, testified Monday that carbon fiber is "susceptible to fatigue failure under repeated external pressurization."