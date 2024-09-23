US Will Soon Have Just One Kmart Left

Kmart, which had more than 2,000 stores across the country at its peak around 30 years ago, will be down to one store in the nation by the end of next month. The Bridgehampton, Long Island, store scheduled to close in October is the last full-size Kmart in the mainland US, reports Newsday. An employee says its last day will be Oct. 20. After it closes, the last remaining Kmart will be a downsized store at Miami's Kendal Lakes Plaza, reports Fox Business. The store has leased out most of its retail space to the At Home chain of home furnishing stores, with Kmart operating a store in what used to be the garden department, WPLG Local 10 reports.
The chain was down to three stores in the mainland US after a New Jersey store closed in 2022. The other remaining Kmart in New Jersey closed the following year. Kmart still has three stores in the US Virgin Islands and one in Guam. At 89,935 square feet, the Long Island store was the largest tenant in the Bridgehampton Commons shopping center. The closing sale began on Saturday. "First, I don't know how they stayed open so long," shopper Roxanne Panero told the East Hampton Star. Second, she said, she shops in there "all the time, and they will be missed." (More Kmart stories.)