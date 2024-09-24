Brett Favre: I Have Parkinson's

Former NFL star is 54
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 24, 2024 11:20 AM CDT
Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis
Former NFL great Brett Favre revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 54. The reveal came in an unusual situation: Favre was testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee in regard to a welfare fraud investigation, reports NBC News.

  • "Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said in his opening remarks. "And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart." Watch the moment here.

  • Parkinson's is a degenerative nervous system disorder whose cause is largely unknown, per the Parkinson's Foundation. Its progression varies from individual to individual, often beginning with tremors. Michael J. Fox has been battling the condition for years.
  • Favre has been caught up in a widespread scandal involving the distribution of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds in Mississippi. He has been sued, though he faces no criminal charges. Favre has recently begun pushing back aggressively against allegations of wrongdoing.
  • The company referenced in Favre's opening remarks is Prevacus. ESPN notes that Favre was the biggest investor in the company, which received $2 million in TANF funds. Its founder, Jacob VanLandingham, pleaded guilty to wire fraud earlier this year after admitting that he used welfare money to pay off personal debts. Favre's role in the TANF scandal also involves money he accepted for speeches, as well as a new volleyball arena at his daughter's college.
