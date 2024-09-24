Brett Favre: I Have Parkinson's

Former NFL great Brett Favre revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the age of 54. The reveal came in an unusual situation: Favre was testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee in regard to a welfare fraud investigation, reports NBC News.

"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said in his opening remarks. "And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me, because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart." Watch the moment here.