SBF's Ex Could Get Years Behind Bars at Sentencing

Caroline Ellison, a former top executive in Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen FTX cryptocurrency empire, faces the possibility of years in prison when she's sentenced Tuesday for fraud, but prosecutors said she deserves leniency for her "extraordinary cooperation" as they investigated the company. Ellison, 29, pleaded guilty almost two years ago and testified against Bankman-Fried for nearly three days at a trial last November. In a court filing, prosecutors said her testimony was the "cornerstone of the trial" against Bankman-Fried, 32, who was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison, per the AP.

Asking the court for a lighter sentence, Ellison's own lawyers cited both her testimony at the trial and the trauma of her off-and-on romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried—though they also stressed that she wasn't trying to evade responsibility for her crimes. "Caroline blames no one but herself for what she did," her lawyers wrote in a court filing. "She regrets her role deeply and will carry shame and remorse to her grave."