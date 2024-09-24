SBF's Ex Could Get Years Behind Bars at Sentencing

Former FTX exec Caroline Ellison faces the music for fraud charges on Tuesday
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 24, 2024 6:21 AM CDT
SBF's Ex Could Get Years Behind Bars at Sentencing
Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research, founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, is seen leaving Manhattan federal court after testifying on Oct. 10 in New York.   (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

Caroline Ellison, a former top executive in Sam Bankman-Fried's fallen FTX cryptocurrency empire, faces the possibility of years in prison when she's sentenced Tuesday for fraud, but prosecutors said she deserves leniency for her "extraordinary cooperation" as they investigated the company. Ellison, 29, pleaded guilty almost two years ago and testified against Bankman-Fried for nearly three days at a trial last November. In a court filing, prosecutors said her testimony was the "cornerstone of the trial" against Bankman-Fried, 32, who was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison, per the AP.

  • Asking the court for a lighter sentence, Ellison's own lawyers cited both her testimony at the trial and the trauma of her off-and-on romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried—though they also stressed that she wasn't trying to evade responsibility for her crimes. "Caroline blames no one but herself for what she did," her lawyers wrote in a court filing. "She regrets her role deeply and will carry shame and remorse to her grave."

  • FTX was one of the world's most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, known for its Super Bowl TV ad and its extensive lobbying campaign in Washington, before it collapsed in 2022. US prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried and other top execs of looting customer accounts on the exchange to make risky investments, make millions of dollars' worth of illegal political donations, bribe Chinese officials, and buy luxury real estate in the Caribbean.
  • Ellison was chief executive at Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency hedge fund controlled by Bankman-Fried that was used to process some customer funds from FTX. Her work relationship with Bankman-Fried was complicated by her romantic feelings for him, her lawyers wrote in a court filing. "From the start, Mr. Bankman-Fried's behavior was erratic and manipulative," her lawyers said. "He initially professed strong feelings for Caroline and suggested their liaison would develop into a full relationship. But after a few weeks, he would 'ghost' Caroline without explanation, avoiding her outside of work and refusing to respond to messages that were not work-related."
  • Since testifying at SBF's trial, Ellison has engaged in extensive charity work, written a novel, and worked with her parents on a math enrichment textbook for advanced high school students, per her lawyers. They said she also now has a healthy romantic relationship. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan will decide the sentence.

(More FTX stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X