Trash Balloons Caused 413 Minutes of Airport Shutdowns

So far, the trash balloons released by North Korea have proved more of a headache than a hazard for the South. But aviation data shows just what a headache they've become. Reuters cites a South Korean lawmaker who said Wednesday that runways at the country's Incheon and Gimpo airports have had to close for takeoffs or landings on 20 different days since June 1 after balloons were spotted in the area. The closure time has tallied up to 413 minutes, or just shy of seven hours.

Monday was particularly impacted, with both takeoffs and landings halted at Incheon—the fifth-busiest international airport on the planet—for 90 minutes. Its worst day, however, happened on June 26, which saw 166 minutes of closures. An airline official said planes are in some cases now carrying more fuel to safeguard themselves for potential rerouting or delays in landing. Some 5,500 balloons with trash secured to them have been sent skyward by the North since the end of May. It claims its balloon launches are retaliation for the South's own launches of balloons that have propaganda leaflets attached.

ABC News reports South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff warned Monday that if the balloons ultimately cause any casualties, the South will consider a military response. In the meantime, "this is an internationally shameful and petty act that creates discomfort and anxiety among our people and is a low-level act intended to incite conflict," said a rep for the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (More North Korea stories.)