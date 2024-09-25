X Got 67M Hate Reports, Penalized 2K Accounts

Before Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform released a transparency report every six months. Only now, two years after Musk's October 2022 takeover, has the platform now known as X released its first such report under its billionaire owner. At 15 pages, Wednesday's Global Transparency Report is "notably more scarce than previous iterations" and "depicts a hybrid machine-learning and human moderation process," per Mashable.



There were 224 million user reports of accounts and individual content in the first half of 2024; X suspended of 5.3 million accounts. Of those, 2.8 million (53%) were suspended for violating rules against child sexual exploitation, per the Los Angeles Times.

For comparison, in the second half of 2021, 11.6 million accounts were reported, with nearly half of reports citing hateful content. Action was ultimately taken against 4.3 million accounts, with a total of 1.3 million suspended.