X Got 67M Hate Reports, Penalized 2K Accounts Platform's first transparency report under owner Elon Musk released Wednesday By Arden Dier, Newser Staff Posted Sep 25, 2024 1:06 PM CDT Copied A view of a laptop shows the Twitter sign-in page with their logo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Before Elon Musk took over Twitter, the platform released a transparency report every six months. Only now, two years after Musk's October 2022 takeover, has the platform now known as X released its first such report under its billionaire owner. At 15 pages, Wednesday's Global Transparency Report is "notably more scarce than previous iterations" and "depicts a hybrid machine-learning and human moderation process," per Mashable. There were 224 million user reports of accounts and individual content in the first half of 2024; X suspended of 5.3 million accounts. Of those, 2.8 million (53%) were suspended for violating rules against child sexual exploitation, per the Los Angeles Times. For comparison, in the second half of 2021, 11.6 million accounts were reported, with nearly half of reports citing hateful content. Action was ultimately taken against 4.3 million accounts, with a total of 1.3 million suspended. X filed 370,588 reports of child exploitation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as required by law, per Mashable. That's compared to 86,000 reports in 2021, 98,000 in 2022, and 870,000 in 2023. X says updated enforcement guidelines triggered the jump in reports. Though there were almost 67 million reports of hateful conduct from January to June, X took action against just 2,361 accounts for this reason, per Wired. In comparison, some 1 million accounts were suspended for posting hateful content in the second half of 2021. But it's difficult to compare the two reports, per Wired. X has altered its hate speech policies to remove misgendering, for example, and has seen its number of active users fall since 2021. X removed or labeled 10.7 million posts for violating its rules in the first half of 2024, per the Times. This was largely done by automated systems, per Wired. Meanwhile, X received more than 18,000 requests for information and 72,000 requests for content removal from countries, complying with 52% and 70%, respectively. Comparatively, the platform received 11,460 requests for information from countries in late 2021, complying with 40.2%, per Mashable.