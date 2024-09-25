Michael Cohen: 'I'm Out of Here' if Trump Wins

You might recall prominent Americans vowing to flee the country if former President Trump won the presidency in 2016. Trump did, of course, take the White House, and basically none of those influential people followed through on their vow. But they are not Michael Cohen, who says he's serious about leaving the US if Trump wins again, per the Hill . Should Trump triumph in November, the former Trump fixer—whose testimony in a New York hush money trial was key to making Trump the first sitting or former US president to be convicted in a criminal case —says he plans to flee and change his name. "I'm out of here," Cohen told MSNBC on Tuesday, per the Independent . "I have no choice."

Trump has spoken openly about plans to prosecute his enemies, and the New York Times named Cohen as a possible target in a Saturday report. Cohen told MSNBC that he's "already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name." He said others—including Gen. Mark Milley, former congresswoman Liz Cheney, MSNBC President Rashida Jones, and Nicolle Wallace, the MSNBC journalist he was speaking with—should also be concerned since the recent Supreme Court decision granting presidents immunity for official actions. Cohen characterized the ruling as a "get-out-of-jail-free card solely for the president."

"How many people has [Trump] turned around and said that these are people that I intend to go after if I have the ability to?" Cohen says. As for his own plans, "I don't know how it's going to work, as far as dealing with my wife and my children," Cohen told Wallace. "I certainly don't want them moving to where I'm looking to go." Earlier this month, Stormy Daniels, the recipient of the hush money payments, said she believes there's a "strong possibility" Trump will have her tried for treason if he retakes the White House. "He wants to be king," she told Rolling Stone. "There will be chaos."