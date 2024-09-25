4 Countries Are Taking the Taliban to Court

The Taliban's oppression of Afghanistan's women is going to be challenged in the International Court of Justice. The foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands announced at the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday that they plan to pursue a gender discrimination case against Afghanistan's government in the world court, the Guardian reports.

In 2003, long before the Taliban returned to power, Afghanistan ratified the UN's Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. The Taliban's extremely blatant violations of the convention in recent years have included banning women from higher education and most forms of employment. In an edict last month, women were banned from showing their faces or raising their voices in public.