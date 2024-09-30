Latest Thing Parents Have to Worry About: Chroming

Chroming, aka huffing, isn't a new phenomenon, but the practice—which involves inhaling hydrocarbons to get high, often via common household items like nail polish, permanent markers, and paint thinner—is reemerging, thanks partly to social media. Medical experts, in turn, are getting concerned. "People have been inhaling fumes for centuries," pediatrician Dr. Betty Choi tells CNN, noting that this type of inhalant abuse reached its peak in the '90s. "But in recent years, experimentation rates among teens have risen again."

Effects: In the short term, those who huff may experience euphoria, but also a feeling of lightheadedness, clumsiness, slurred speech, or a lack of inhibition. More serious consequences include nausea or vomiting, drowsiness, breathing issues, seizures, or cardiac problems, per Dr. Anthony Pizon, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh. In some cases, use can prove fatal—even on the first try.