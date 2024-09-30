Dikembe Mutombo Had a Reason for That Finger Wag

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 of brain cancer, reports ESPN. The 7-foot-2 native of the Democratic Republic of Congo was known for three things in particular—his ability to block shots, his signature finger wag after blocking said shots, and his humanitarian work in Africa, per the Washington Post. Details:

Mutombo played for Georgetown in college before an 18-year career in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets. He retired in 2009.