Dikembe Mutombo Had a Reason for That Finger Wag

Hall of Famer dies at age 58, was famous for signature wag after blocking shots
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2024 11:26 AM CDT
NBA Great Dikembe Mutombo Is Dead at 58
Retired Denver Nuggets center Dikembe Mutomb wags his finger at team mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion in this 2017 photo.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 of brain cancer, reports ESPN. The 7-foot-2 native of the Democratic Republic of Congo was known for three things in particular—his ability to block shots, his signature finger wag after blocking said shots, and his humanitarian work in Africa, per the Washington Post. Details:

  • Mutombo played for Georgetown in college before an 18-year career in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets. He retired in 2009.

  • He's No. 2 on the all-time shot-blocking list with 3,289, which helps explain why he was the league's defensive player of the year four times, per NBC News.
  • Mutombo spoke nine languages.
  • He once explained the finger wag, which followed most of those blocked shots. "Anytime I would block shots, people would still be coming and trying to put a little bit on me. Then I used to shake my head every time I would block the shot," he said, per ESPN. "Then I said, man, f--- this. Those guys are not listening to me. Maybe if I start giving them the finger wag."
  • Among his humanitarian accomplishments: He started the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, with a focus on health, education, and quality of life in his native Congo; was a goodwill ambassador for the UN; and spearheaded the construction of a major hospital in Kinshasa, Congo's capital.
