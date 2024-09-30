Why You Should Write Your Own Obituary Each Year

When she was a girl, Kelly McMasters' mother began volunteering at a hospice, and her mother was tasked with writing her own obituary as a training exercise. McMasters tried it herself at age 12, and she's been writing her own obit pretty much every year since for the better part of four decades. In a New York Times essay, the author recommends the practice. "The result of this ritual obituary writing is not as maudlin as it might seem," she writes. "In about a page or so, I usually end up with a gentle accounting of the year, held against all the past ones. I found many of the accomplishments that felt precious one year were hardly worth a mention the next."