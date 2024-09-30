DirecTV Scoops Up a Major Rival

DirecTV is buying Dish and Sling, a deal it has sought to complete for years, as the company seeks to better compete against streaming services that have become dominant. DirecTV said Monday it will acquire Dish TV and Sling TV from its owner EchoStar in a debt exchange transaction that includes a payment of $1, plus the assumption of debt, per the AP.

History: The prospect of a DirecTV-Dish combo has long been rumored, with headlines about reported talks popping up over the years. And the two almost merged more than two decades ago—but the Federal Communications Commission blocked their owners' then-$18.5 billion deal, citing antitrust concerns.