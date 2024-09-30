Tom Brady Responds to Dig From New Bucs' QB

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared on the Casa de Klub podcast , where he dished on his predecessor, Tom Brady—specifically on the vibe of the team under the seven-time Super Bowl champ, reports Yahoo Sports . "[There were] a lot of mind games going on," Mayfield said, referring to Brady doing what he wanted on the field, even if it went against coaching. The 29-year-old QB added of Brady: "The building was a little bit different with Tom in there. Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out."

Mayfield noted that he'd been brought onto the team to "be myself, bring the joy back to football ... for guys that weren't having as much fun." On Sunday, while serving as a commentator for the Bucs-Eagles game in Tampa, Brady took some time to address Mayfield's comments, per Awful Announcing. "I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings," Brady said. "There was a mindset of a champion that I took to work every day. This wasn't day care. If I wanted to have fun, I was gonna go to Disneyland with my kids." The retired 47-year-old added that "great teammates ... push each other outside of our comfort zone."

After Brady weighed in, Mayfield softened his stance a bit, saying his original remarks were "taken out of context," per Yahoo. "None of it was personal by any means," he told reporters. "It's just what [Brady] demanded of the guys. That's the aura of Tom Brady. And that's what he did to bring a championship here." Yahoo notes that last year, Mayfield helped the Bucs earn a 9-8 record and a playoff spot. This year, they're 3-1 so far. (More Tom Brady stories.)