Rudy Giuliani's daughter is out with an impassioned endorsement of Kamala Harris, writing in a lengthy piece in Vanity Fair that Donald Trump took her dad from her and imploring voters not to "let him take our country too." Caroline Giuliani, 35, says watching her father's life publicly implode after he became associated with Trump has been one of the most painful things she and her family have gone through, and she recounts the night she sobbed and begged him to reconsider when he told her he was considering working with Trump. But she also delves deeply into her fears for a second Trump administration, on topics ranging from climate change to reproductive rights and more.