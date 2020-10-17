(Newser) – At least one Giuliani won't be voting for President Trump, and she's urging others to follow her lead. Caroline Rose Giuliani, the youngest child of former New York City Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, writes in an opinion piece for Vanity Fair that she'll be casting her vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, because "the stakes are too high" to keep the current "toxic administration" in office. Giuliani, a filmmaker in the LGBT community who focuses on mental health and sexuality, is aware that her stance will raise eyebrows because of who her father is, but she notes that growing up with him is exactly why she feels the way she does. She says the two often "butted heads" about everything from LGBT and racism issues to sexism, social safety nets, and policing, and that her father "always found a way to justify his party line, whatever it was at the time."

story continues below

"The chasm was painful ... and has gotten exponentially more so in Trump's era of chest-thumping partisan tribalism," marked by injustice she says has now been taking to "dramatically new, Bond-villain heights." Giuliani notes she publicly supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, and that she now wants people "to stand with me in the fight to end Donald Trump's reign of terror"—a stark contrast to what she says is Biden's inclusiveness, ability to reach across the aisle, and civility. "We are hanging by a single, slipping finger on a cliff's edge, and the fall will be fatal," Giuliani says. "If we remove ourselves from the fight, our country will be in free fall. Alternatively, we can hang on, elect a compassionate and decent president, and claw our way back onto the ledge." Read her full piece here. (Read more Caroline Giuliani stories.)

