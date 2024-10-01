Vance and Walz Share a Few Goals for Their Debate

With showtime rapidly approaching, the Democratic and Republican nominees for vice president have their work set out for them. Ohio Sen. JD Vance could be under more pressure, after Donald Trump was widely perceived as losing his debate earlier this month against Vice President Kamala Harris. But Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz has agreed with analysts in raising expectations for Vance, given that Trump's running mate is a "Yale Law guy." Here's a look at what Vance and Walz could try to accomplish: