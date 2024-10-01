Politics / vice presidential debate Vance and Walz Share a Few Goals for Their Debate Both parties want nominees to win over working-class voters By Bob Cronin, Newser Staff Posted Oct 1, 2024 2:30 AM CDT Copied This combination of photos shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, on Aug. 6 in Philadelphia, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Aug. 9 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo) With showtime rapidly approaching, the Democratic and Republican nominees for vice president have their work set out for them. Ohio Sen. JD Vance could be under more pressure, after Donald Trump was widely perceived as losing his debate earlier this month against Vice President Kamala Harris. But Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz has agreed with analysts in raising expectations for Vance, given that Trump's running mate is a "Yale Law guy." Here's a look at what Vance and Walz could try to accomplish: JD Vance: The Republican candidate's top goal is to portray Walz as too liberal for the tastes of most Americans, Axios reports. Secondary, more specific, lines of attack could include Walz's handling of civil unrest in Minneapolis after the police killing of George Floyd, biographical mischaracterizations, and signing protections for people seeking abortions or gender-affirming care in his state. A Democrat who helped Vance prepare for a past debate said the senator sometimes laughs "to lower the gravity of the situation," per the Wall Street Journal. "He's going to be disciplined, but will probably also have some moments that are also kind of weird," said Danny O'Connor. Tim Walz: The Democratic candidate will focus on the dangers of another presidential term for Trump, allies say, try to avoid becoming flustered, and attempt to make attacks stick—while coming across as folksy in a Minnesota football coach kind of way. He might bring up the fact that he owns a gun and is a demonstrably good shot, per Axios. Scott Jensen, a Republican who debated Walz in a governor's race, said the Democrat should not be underestimated. "He's good at being able to dodge and weave," not always answering the question, Jensen said, per the Wall Street Journal. He said it's not easy to knock Walz off his stride. Common goals: The two candidates have a few similar strategies, per the Journal. They'll want to defend their running mates from the other's attacks, land their attacks on the other without seeming to be nasty, appear to be viable presidents if needed, and avoid embarrassing themselves—or the nominee at the top of their party's ticket. Both parties are counting on their candidates to help deliver the votes of working-class Americans on Nov. 5. CBS will host the debate in New York City at 9 ET on Tuesday night. Other TV networks and streaming services also will carry it. (More vice presidential debate stories.) Report an error