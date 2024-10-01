American Pickers Star Frank Fritz Is Dead at 60

Frank Fritz, a longtime co-host of the hit History Channel show American Pickers, has died at age 60, reports NBC News . Lifelong friend and co-host Mike Wolfe shared the news on Instagram . "We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home," he wrote. Fritz appeared in more than 300 episodes of the show from 2010 to 2021 before bowing out as his health apparently began to suffer, per the Des Moines Register . He suffered a debilitating stroke in 2022.

Before Wolfe's brother replaced Fritz as co-host, American Pickers featured Fritz and Wolfe traveling around the country in search of antique treasures. See a clip of the show here. "I've know(n) Frank for more than half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny," Wolfe wrote. "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."