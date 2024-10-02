Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant Again

Britain's Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. The place said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi "are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring." The baby will be a sibling for 8-year-old Wolfie—Mapello Mozzi's son from a previous relationship—and the couple's 3-year-old daughter Sienna, the AP reports. Buckingham Palace said King Charles III has been informed "and both families are delighted with the news."